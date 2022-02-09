Focus Features Moves MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Release Date

Focus Features has moved the release date of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris to Friday, July 15th, 2022. It was previously announced to be released on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris.

The film is directed by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope), written by Fabian, Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, and based on the novella of the same name by Paul Gallico. Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Fabian.

The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.