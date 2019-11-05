Five Seasons of THE COWBOY WAY Now Streaming on Roku

Imagicomm Entertainment announced today it has secured a distribution deal with The Roku Channel for the insp award-winning series THE COWBOY Way. The announcement comes from Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm Entertainment.

"In many ways Cowboys symbolize the strength of the American working class," said Collins. "Chivalry and a GOOD WORK ethic are at the core of everything they do." He continued, "The Cowboy Way gives viewers a glimpse into the hard work, danger, and excitement these three real-life cowboys face in their everyday lives."

Stream the first five seasons of THE COWBOY Way (44 episodes) will be available through your RokuÒ streaming devices.





