Five New Titles Join DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List This Week

"The Silencing" and "The Vanished" lead the list.

The DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group presents new entertainment options for the weekend with five new titles joining the ''Watched at Home Top 20' list, led by Lionsgate's The Silencing and Paramount's The Vanished, at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. RLJ's Spree (No. 15), Sony's Sputnik (No. 18) and Warner Bros.'s

Deathstroke Knights & Dragons: The Movie (No. 20) also hit the chart, as consumers seek new thrills for their at-home entertainment. The Top 5 Watched at Home titles remain the same as last week, featuring the now familiar The Tax Collector, Trolls World Tour and three seasons of Yellowstone.

DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.

Please see below for the August 27 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:

1 The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)2 Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)3 Yellowstone S1 (Paramount)4 Yellowstone S3 (Paramount)5 Yellowstone S2 (Paramount)6 The Silencing (2020, Lionsgate)7 The Vanished (2020, Paramount) THE OUTPOST (Screen Media)9 Made in Italy (2020, IFC Films)10 You Should Have Left (Universal)11 The Rental (2020, IFC Films)12 Deep Blue Sea 3 (Warner)13 Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)14 The King of Staten Island (Universal)15 Spree (2020, RLJ Entertainment)16 Scoob! (Warner)17 The High Note (Universal)18 Sputnik (2020, Sony)19 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)20 Deathstroke Knights & Dragons: The Movie (Warner)

