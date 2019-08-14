Five Actors Added To Amazon's THE WHEEL OF TIME Series

Deadline reports that Amazon's adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time has added Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski to its cast.

The story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. In this world, magic exists, and only certain women are allowed access to it.

Madden (Tidelands) will play Egwene Al'Vere. Rutherford (Obey) plays Perrin Aybara,

Harris (Clique) is Mat Cauthon, Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) will play Nynaeve, and Stradowski (Just Friends) portrays Rand Al'Thor.

The Wheel of Time consists of fifteen individual novels, three of which were published after author Robert Jordan's death.

