First Round of Performers Announced For 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will perform.

CMT today revealed Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will perform at this year's "2020 CMT Music Awards," airing Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show returns to celebrate music's biggest stars and brings Nashville's one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now at vote.cmt.com

Each of these six performers also received CMT Music Award nominations in the following categories:

Ashley McBryde: "Female Video of the Year," "CMT Performance of the Year," "Video of the Year"

Dan + Shay: "Duo Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year," "Video of the Year"

Kane Brown: "Collaborative Video of the Year" (two nominations)

Little Big Town: "Group Video of the Year," "Video of the Year"

Luke Bryan: "Male Video of the Year"

Maren Morris: "Female Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year" (with The Highwomen)

The "2020 CMT Music Awards" nominations made history last week as it was the first major award show to reveal nominees via Instagram Reels. Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay join fellow country hitmakers Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett to compete for the most accolades of the evening with three nominations each. Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Ingrid Andress, Marshmello, Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen and Travis Denning all received their first-ever nominations.

The full list of nominees for the "2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS is available here. Additional performers and host will be announced at a later date.

"2020 CMT Music Awards" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

Official sponsors of the "2020 CMT Music Awards" are Kit Kat®, PEDIGREE® and the Ram Truck Brand.

Watch a promo here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles