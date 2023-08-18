Find Out What 'Bravolebrities' Will Attend BravoCon; Cast Members From VANDERPUMP RULES, REAL HOUSEWIVES & More Announced

BravoCon is taking place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Bravo announced TODAY that there are more than 160 Bravolebrities set to attend BravoCon, taking place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Confirmed names will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience with much more. BravoCon’s programming schedule and additional Bravolebrities are set to be announced soon.  

BravoCon Lineup

Andy Cohen of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen  
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield 
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke 
The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury 
The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs 
The Real Housewives of New York City: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield 
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson 
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan 
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose 
Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, KATIE Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump 
The BELOW DECK franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott 
Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore    
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor 
Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas 
Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese 
Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke   
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas 
Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake 
Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid 
Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani 



Find Out What 'Bravolebrities' Will Attend BravoCon

