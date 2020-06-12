Film At Lincoln Center Announces June & July Additions To The FLC Virtual Cinema

Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) announces an impressive slate of titles for its Virtual Cinema 2020 summer lineup. FLC's Virtual Cinema was launched in March in response to the coronavirus crisis and showcases a wide-ranging mix of new releases, recent festival favorites, and repertory titles that movie lovers can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their own homes. A portion of all Virtual Cinema rental revenues will support Film at Lincoln Center.

June and July additions to the FLC Virtual Cinema lineup include: the timely documentary John Lewis: GOOD TROUBLE from acclaimed documentarian and activist Dawn Porter, which surveys the life and hard-fought achievements of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia (free virtual talk with special guests to be announced at a later date); Mayak, Maria Saakyan's debut feature film and the first film to be completed by a woman in Armenia; House of a Hummingbird, South Korean filmmaker Bora Kim's prize-winning coming-of-age drama; Bill and Turner Ross' hybrid documentary and Sundance sensation Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets; Koji Fukada's compelling revenge drama A Girl Missing (a NYFF57 selection); and a 4K restoration of Ulrich Köhler's confident debut feature Bungalow. Marking the first time that the Virtual Cinema lineup has included limited runs of exceptional shorts programs, FLC is also proud to present three rarely-seen shorts by visionary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov (NYFF57 selections) and four shorts by Miguel Gomes that-in their ability to be politically incisive and hypnotically fabulist, absurdist and poignant all at once-are a perfect summation of Gomes's restless style and ongoing interests.

Holdover titles currently playing in Film at Lincoln Center's Virtual Cinema include Abel Ferrara's Willem Dafoe-starring drama Tommaso, which opened on June 5 to rave reviews; a partial retrospective of the prolific South Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo featuring Yourself and Yours, the U.S. theatrical premiere of 2014 New York Film Festival selection Hill of Freedom (opens June 12), and a new digital restoration of Woman on the Beach (opens June 19); Raúl Ruiz's award-winning six-hour miniseries Mysteries of Lisbon; Nanni Moretti's acclaimed Caro Diario; favorites from the New York Film Festival including Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles's Cannes prizewinner Bacurau and Béla Tarr's seven-hour masterpiece Sátántangó; standouts from this year's Rendez-Vous with French Cinema festival including Christophe Honoré's On a Magical Night, Bruno Dumont's Joan of Arc (Jeanne), and Mounia Meddour's inspired César Award-winner Papicha; and more. The first digital edition of the Human Rights Watch Film Festival-a powerful annual forum for courageous storytelling from around the globe, more timely than ever considering recent events-also opens in the FLC Virtual Cinema today, June 11.

