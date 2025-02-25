Fifth DESCENDANTS Movie in the Works with Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Branded Television has revealed that the next chapter of the beloved “Descendants” movie franchise is officially in the works for Disney Channel and Disney+, with production on a fifth installment set to begin soon.

The newly greenlit Disney Channel Original Movie will expand the music-and-dance-fueled stories centered around the teenage progeny of Disney’s most iconic characters and villains. Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively. The film’s official title will be announced at a later date.

Picking up shortly after the events of the 2024 hit film “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the next chapter explores what “happily ever after” is really like for Red and Chloe, following their return from their time-traveling adventures. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: “There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.”

In addition to Cantrall and Baker, Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter. New descendants to THE FRANCHISE include Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. Additional characters to be confirmed as casting continues to unfold.

Kimmy Gatewood (“The Baby-sitter’s Club,” “Girls5eva”) is set to direct, with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to THE FRANCHISE are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-producer. EmmyⓇ Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences, which have become a beloved hallmark of the “Descendants” franchise, to life.

“The love for the ‘Descendants’ franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music and heart that make ‘Descendants’ so special — brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways.”

A powerhouse franchise in youth entertainment, each premiere telecast of the first three “Descendants” movies ranks as the most-watched cable movie of the year (2015, 2017 and 2019) among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. The latest installment, “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” debuted on Disney+ in July and was last year’s most watched original movie across all streaming among Kids 6-11 and Girls 6-11.* Following the release of “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the “Descendants” social handles reached over 10 billion impressions** and garnered over 11 million followers across X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. “Red” was also a No. 1 top-selling Halloween costume in 2024.***

To further extend the storytelling, the first two movie soundtracks are certified gold, with the third and fourth movie soundtracks hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtrack chart and Children’s Album chart. Additionally, more than 57 books inspired by the “Descendants” worlds and characters have been published, including a four-time New York Times bestselling series. This summer, the North America-wide “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will celebrate the music from the popular “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises.

Available now on Disney+: “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” the first three “Descendants” movies, animated spinoff series “Descendants: Wicked World,” animated special “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” and several “Descendants”-inspired music videos.

