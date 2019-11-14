FX and Hulu's THE OLD MAN Adds Austin Stowell to Cast

Austin Stowell will play a younger version of Jeff Bridges' character Dan Chase in the upcoming FX on Hulu drama "The Old Man," a Deadline exclusive reveals.

The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry and centers on the aforementioned Dan Chase, the titular "old man", who absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. Stowell's story as the younger Dan Chase will take place thirty years prior to the events of the pilot, as he undertakes a dangerous mission against the backdrop of the Soviet-Afghan war.

John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonilla fill out the cast of the series, which is set to premiere in the fall of 2020.

Jon Watts will direct the pilot script written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, as well as executive produce alongside Bridges Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, David Schiff.

The series was ordered by FX and will debut exclusively on Hulu, which will serve as the official streaming home for FX Networks.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





