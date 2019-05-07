FX Orders Second Season of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Bust out the crepe paper! FX has renewed its hit verité vampire comedy series WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS for a second season, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. Four new episodes remain in season one with the finale set for Wednesday, May 29th, and season two will debut in 2020.

"Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans," said Grad. "We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two."

What We Do in the Shadows returns tomorrow night, Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with an extraordinary lineup of guest vampires in "The Trial." Featuring a surprise line-up of all-star guest stars, tomorrow night's seventh episode finds Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) on trial before an international vampire tribunal who gather to judge them for the death of Baron Afanas. Written by Jemaine Clement; Directed by Taika Waititi.

Season one of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (Tomatometer 95%).

Among 34 cable comedy series in 2019 to date, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (through the first five episodes) ranks in the Top 5 across the board, including #4 in Adults 18-34 and #5 in Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers. Across all platforms and airings, inclusive of streaming and VOD, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (through the first five episodes) has generated an audience of 2.81 million Total Viewers.

Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island.

The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor The Relentless (Kayvan Novak), a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire, who has taken the helm of the group despite many of his Old World tactics resulting in what some might politely refer to as bupkis. Then there's the British vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry) - a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja (Natasia Demetriou): the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Her wisdom and provocative tales from times past allow us insight into the many ups and downs of living an immortal life.

Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor's familiar (a.k.a. servant/protector during the daylight hours), who wants nothing more than to be made a real vampire just like his master. Also lurking about is Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood. A frequent visitor is Nadja's new friend, Jenna (Beanie Feldstein), a student at a nearby community college. She loves LARPing, boys, and art history, and for some reason has been rather confused lately as to why it is she so ravenously craves the flesh of the living.

After an unexpected visit from their dark lord and leader, Baron Afanas, the vampires are reminded of what they were initially tasked with upon their arrival in Staten Island over a hundred years ago - total and complete domination of the New World. But what exactly is the best way to go about achieving said domination? Our vérité camera crew follows along as the vampires set out to answer this query.

Clement created the 10-episode first season of the series. Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are Executive Producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS is produced by FX Productions and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.





