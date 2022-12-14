Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FROZEN PLANET II to Premiere on BBC in January

Frozen Planet II premieres Saturday, January 28 at 8pm ET/7pm C on BBC AMERICA and AMC+. 

Dec. 14, 2022  

Over a decade ago, four-time Emmy®-winning series FROZEN PLANET gave viewers unprecedented insight into life in the Poles. Now, the highly-anticipated sequel, FROZEN PLANET II, returns to the Arctic and Antarctic to observe the amazing species that thrive there.

But, going further than the first season, it also explores life beyond the Poles - witnessing the wildlife dramas that play out in all the world's coldest regions: our high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans. These are the last true wildernesses on earth; places so challenging for survival that only a heroic cast of animals can live here.

From polar bears to penguins, Siberian tigers to snow monkeys, each species must overcome unique challenges to survive their extreme environments. Narrated by Emmy®-winning famed naturalist Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II), FROZEN PLANET II premieres Saturday, January 28 at 8pm ET/7pm C on BBC AMERICA and AMC+.

Filmed in ultra-high definition using the very latest camera technology, and featuring dramatic new behaviors, intimate stories, and sensational natural spectacles filmed for the very first time, this six-part series, plus a 'Making Of' special, is a chance to experience the wonder of our planet's frozen realms as they stand on the BRINK of major change.

As temperatures rise at an unprecedented rate, our FROZEN PLANET is literally vanishing before our eyes. The series reveals the true impact on both wildlife and humans; as we meet scientists who've dedicated their lives to understanding what these changes mean - not just for the animals and people who live there, but for the planet as a whole.

Frozen Planet II is made by BBC Studios' world-renowned Natural History Unit, co-produced by BBC AMERICA, Migu Video, ZDF and France Televisions. Mark Brownlow (Eden: Untamed Planet, Blue Planet II) serves as executive producer and Elizabeth White (Planet Earth II, Frozen Planet) serves as series producer. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

As previously announced, BBC Earth and Minecraft Education partnered to create five free FROZEN PLANET II worlds, featuring immersive landscapes, animals and game-based learning resources, inspired by stories in the new landmark series on BBC and BBC AMERICA. Five FROZEN PLANET II worlds are available everywhere in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Watch the new trailer here:

