FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, From Scratch, topped the English TV List with 72.02M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story was a favorite amongst fans and critics alike, pulling in an audience score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.

Ryan Murphy's The Watcher continued to thrill viewers with 67.51M hours viewed. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also had 40.96M hours viewed. Fans unlocked their fears with Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which entered the list in the #3 spot with 49.95M hours viewed.

What happens in the pods doesn't stay in the pods. With 42.07M hours viewed, Season 3 of Love Is Blind brought fans along on THE JOURNEY as they eagerly await the answer to the age-old question, "is love truly blind?"

Volume 3 of Unsolved Mysteries had 14.06M hours viewed, while paranormal reality series 28 Days Haunted had 13.67M hours viewed. New to the list was Season 6 of the Emmy-winning adult comedy Big Mouth, with 13.59M hours viewed and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself with 13.83M hours viewed.

Based on true events, The Good Nurse debuted atop the English Films List with 68.31M hours viewed. Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the gripping thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Team Ever or Team Never? Fantasy fairytale, The School for Good and Evil, landed in the #2 spot with 41.95M hours viewed. Written and directed by Fabian Medea, South African drama WILD Is the Wind had 8.89M hours viewed.

Horror was on viewers' minds as The Curse of Bridge Hollow had 8.17M hours viewed. In its fourth week, The Luckiest Girl Alive had 8.02M hours viewed. Fans got Netflix and Chills with Adam Sandler's classic frightener Hubie Halloween with 3.96M hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films List, German drama, All Quiet on the Western Front was #1 with 31.5M hours viewed. From director Edward Berger, based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, the film was in the Top 10 in 90 countries and scored 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spanish psychological thriller, The Chalk Line (17.36M hours viewed), Brazilian drama Beyond the Universe (12.36M hours viewed), Polish horror Hellhole (10.47M hours viewed), and Italian action-adventure Robbing Mussolini (4.6M hours viewed), all entered the list.

Returning favorites included Korean drama 20th Century Girl, Brazilian rom-com Someone Borrowed, action-adventures from France and Japan, Lost Bullet and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, respectively, and Indian drama Laal Singh Chaddha.

Colombian TV drama Til Money Do Us Part was #1 on the Non-English TV List for the second week in a row with 51.49M hours viewed. New entrants on the list included reality series Dubai Bling with 13.71M hours viewed, Spanish rom-com If Only with 9.1M hours viewed and Korean drama Under the Queen's Umbrella with 8.01M hours viewed.

Fans flocked to their favorites with German dramas Barbarians I and Barbarians II, Korean dramas Little Women and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Italian true-crime docuseries Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and German historical drama The Empress.