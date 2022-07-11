FRIGHT NIGHT Sets 4K Ultra HD Release Date

Fright Night will be released on a limited edition 4K Ultra HD steelbook on October 4.

Meet Jerry Dandrige. He's sweet, sexy, and he likes to sleep in late. You might think he's the perfect neighbor. But before inviting Jerry in for a nightcap, there's just one thing you should know.

Jerry prefers his drinks warm, red, and straight from the jugular! It's FRIGHT NIGHT, a horrific howl starring Chris Sarandon as the seductive vampire and William Ragsdale as the frantic teenager struggling to keep Jerry's deadly fangs out of his neck.

Only 17-year-old Charley Brewster (Ragsdale) knows Jerry's bloodcurdling secret. When Charley can't get anybody to believe him, he turns to TV horror host Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall), who used to be the "Great Vampire Killer" of the movies.

Can these mortals save Charley and his sweetheart Amy (Amanda Bearse) from the wrathful bloodsucker's toothy embrace? If you love being scared, FRIGHT NIGHT...will give you the nightmare of your life.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

BLU-RAY™ FEATURE DISC

Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master

5.1 + original Dolby Stereo

Special Features:

NEW: Deleted Scene Storyboards - Tom Holland guides us through the film's only deleted scene, using his personal pre-production storyboards

NEW: Holland/Beyda Spec Trailer with an Introduction by Tom Holland - the never-before-seen alternate trailer cut by Fright Night editor Kent Beyda with the guidance-and narration-of Tom Holland

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Tom Holland, Actors Chris Sarandon & Jonathan Stark, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Sullivan

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Tom Holland, Actors William Ragsdale & Stephen Geoffreys, FX Artist Randall Cook, Moderated by Journalist Jeremy Smith and Filmmaker Tim Sullivan

You're So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night

What is Fright Night

Tom Holland: Writing Horror

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES DISC

Special Features

NEW: Fright Night 35th Anniversary Script Read - an anniversary cast reunion and script reading featuring writer/director Tom Holland and special guests including Rosario Dawson, Jason Patric, and many more!

NEW: The Queer Lens: Bryan Fuller in Conversation with Amanda Bearse - a candid discussion between Fright Night aficionado Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror) and Fright Night star Amanda Bearse about the Gothic's queer roots, the film's queer subtext, and its metaphorical power

NEW: A Novel Approach: The Splatterpunk Story of the Fright Night Novelization - Tom Holland, Fright Night novelization authors John Skipp and Craig Spector, and publisher Mark Alan Miller discuss how the progenitors of the splatterpunk genre came to work on the book, their writing process, and the novel's enduring legacy

NEW: SFX Storyboard Comparisons - a selection of original storyboards from key effects sequences, compared with their final filmed versions

Roddy McDowall: From Apes to Bats

Tom Holland and Amanda Bearse Talk Fright Night

Round Table with Tom, Stephen and William

Shock Till You Drop Presents Choice Cuts with Tom Holland and Ryan Turek

First Ever Fright Night Reunion Panel - Fear Fest 2 (2008)

Weekend of Hell Panel with Amanda and Stephen

Vintage EPK with Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage