FOX Sports Films Announces ELITE YOUTH Season Three Premiere

FOX Sports Films, in association with the athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED (part of The SpringHill Company), announced TODAY the third season of "Elite Youth" is set to premiere on Thursday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET on FS1.

Airing over four consecutive weeks, the series follows the country's top high school basketball players through the 2021 Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), revealing the trials and tribulations of high school life, high-stakes college recruitment and basketball stardom, all before the age of 18.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the EYBL returns bigger than ever in an NBA-inspired two-week bubble format. Emotions run high as the best talent in the country battle it out for college scholarships and bragging rights to be crowned Peach Jam tournament champions.

The upcoming season will include interviews and appearances by NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook and will feature top-college basketball prospects.

"This new season features some of the most exciting high school basketball stars in the country and delivers all the action and intense drama that comes with being an elite player," said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content, FOX Sports. "We are proud to be working with UNINTERRUPTED to be able to tell these young men's inspiring stories of determination and drive that have propelled them to the top of their sport and showcase what it takes to achieve their dreams of making a college team and having a future career in the NBA."

Past stars of "Elite Youth" who went on to NBA careers include Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) from season one; and R.J. Hampton (Orlando Magic), Ziare Williams (Memphis Grizzlies), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Josh Christopher (Houston Rockets) from season two. Seasons one and two can be viewed on Tubi.

"Elite Youth" is produced by FOX Sports Films in association with UNINTERRUPTED (part of The SpringHill Company). The series is created and co-produced by Josh Kahn of UNINTERRUPTED and created, directed, and produced by Rashad Floyd. The executive producers, under UNINTERRUPTED, are Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron along with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' live rights league partners and other expert collaborators, the FOX Sports Films team produces original programming around the world's most compelling sporting events and moments.

Watch the new trailer here: