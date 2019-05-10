FOX Picks Up Four Dramas for 2019-2020 Season

Fox has ordered four drama pilots to series for the 2019-2020 season. THE LINEUP includes cop/serial killer drama Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen; John Slattery's AI drama neXt; police drama Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff; and the Annie Weisman/Jason Katims sister drama, based on an Australian format.

DEPUTY

· Studio: eOne, FOX Entertainment

· Format: One-hour drama

· W/EP: Will Beall

· D/EP: David Ayer

· EP: Chris Long, Barry Schindel

· P: Cedar Park

· Logline: A modern cop drama that blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity. When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in THE WILD WEST thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics. He leads a skilled team of ambitious and complicated human beings who won't rest until justice is served.

· Cast:

· Stephen Dorff - "Bill Hollister"

· Yara Martinez - "Dr. Paula Reyes"

· Brian Van Holt - "Cade Walker"

· Siena Goines - "Rachel Delgado"

· Bex Taylor-Klaus - "Breanna Bishop"

· Shane Paul McGhie - "Joseph Blair"

· Mark Moses - "Jerry London"

neXt

· Studio: 20th Century FOX Television/Zaftig Films, FOX Entertainment

· Format: One-hour drama

· W/EP: Manny Coto

· D/EP: John Requa

· D/EP: Glenn Ficarra

· NW/EP: Charlie Gogolak

· Logline: A propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. A SILICON VALLEY pioneer discovers that one of his own creations - a powerful A.I. - might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen - one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

· Cast:

· John Slattery - "Paul LeBlanc"

· Fernanda Andrade - "Shea Salazar"

· Michael Mosley - "CM"

· Jason Butler Harner - "Ted LeBlanc"

· Eve Harlowe - "Gina"

· Aaron Moten - "Ben"

· Gerardo Celasco - "Ty Salazar"

· Elizabeth Cappucino - "Abby"

· Evan Whitten - "Owen Salazar"

PRODIGAL SON

· Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, FOX Entertainment

· Format: One-hour drama

· W/EP: Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver

· D/EP: Lee Toland Krieger

· EP/NW: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

· Logline: A fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright knows how killers think. Why? His father was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." That's why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is THE FAMILY business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes, while dealing with a somewhat manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

· Cast:

· Tom Payne - "Malcolm Bright"

· Michael Sheen - "Dr. Martin Whitly"

· Bellamy Young - "Jessica Whitly"

· Lou Diamond Phillips - "Gil Arroyo"

· Halston Sage - "Ainsley Whitly"

· Aurora Perrineau - "Dani Powell"

· Frank Harts - "JT Tarmel"

· Keiko Agena - "Edrisa Tanaka"

UNTITLED ANNIE WEISMAN AND JASON KATIMS DRAMA (A.K.A. SISTERS)

· Studio: Universal Television in association with Endemol Shine North America, FOX Entertainment

· Format: One-hour drama

· EP/W: Annie Weisman

· EP/NW: Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy

· EP/D (pilot): Leslye Headland

· Logline: A story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child finds her life turned upside down when her father reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters. As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family. Based on the original Endemol Shine Australia series, "Sisters," from Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.

· Cast:

· Brittany Snow - "Julia Bechley"

· Megalyn Echikunwoke - "Edie Palmer"

· Emily Osment - "Roxy Doyle"

· Mustafa Elzein - "Dr. Isaac Abadi"

· Mo McRae - "Tim Moore"

· Victoria Cartagena - "Amanda"

· Timothy Hutton - "Dr. Leon Bechley"





Related Articles View More TV Stories