FLASHDANCE Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut

To celebrate the milestone, Paramount Home Entertainment will release the film for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD on April 11, 2023. 

Feb. 15, 2023  

Director Adrian Lyne's electrifying classic FLASHDANCE celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, Paramount Home Entertainment will release the film for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD on April 11, 2023.

Newly remastered and approved by Lyne, FLASHDANCE looks and sounds incredible on 4K Ultra HD. The new release also includes the remastered film on Blu-ray™, as well as access to a Digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content.

Originally released on April 15, 1983, FLASHDANCE was a massive hit-becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in the U.S.-as well as a pop culture sensation. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards® and Irene Cara won for her iconic song "Flashdance...What a Feeling." Filled with music, drama, and, of course, dance, FLASHDANCE remains an influential and wildly entertaining cultural touchstone.

Jennifer Beals stars as Alex-a fiercely determined 18-year-old with one all-consuming dream to study at the Pittsburgh Conservatory of Dance. Working during the day as a welder and at night as an exotic dancer, she bravely pursues her dream and undertakes an unforgettable journey that reveals the power of her convictions.

Bonus content

Filmmaker Focus: Director Adrian Lyne discusses Flashdance
The Look of Flashdance
Releasing the Flashdance Phenomenon
Theatrical Trailer

In addition, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, FLASHDANCE will return to select theaters on April 26th & 30th. Tickets for this special engagement presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.



