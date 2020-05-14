FEED THE FRONT LINE LIVE PRESENTED BY CMT to Feature Kenny Chesney, Rita Wilson, & More!

CMT and Feed The Front Line (FTFL) today announced "Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT," a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert in support of Feed The Front Line's mission to provide free meals to frontline COVID-19 employees, essential workers, and other people in need while supporting struggling local restaurants. The day-long livestream event will air across CMT's Facebook and Youtube channels on Wednesday, May 20 with three separate 'mealtime' streams airing throughout the day: breakfast (10am ET), lunch (2pm ET) and dinner (8pm ET).

"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," said Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line's Nashville chapter. "We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."

"Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT" will feature special at-home performances from the following (in alphabetical order): Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Faith Hill, Grace Potter, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lori McKenna, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw, Tucker Beathard and more to be announced (full list below), coupled with surprise virtual appearances and heartwarming stories directly from frontline heroes and restaurant owners who have been sustained by Feed The Front Line donations. Each stream will feature a unique lineup of artists, to be announced early next week.



Before, during and after each stream, fans will have the opportunity to make donations directly to Feed The Front Line by visiting ftfl.org/give to contribute.



Founded in March 2020, Feed The Front Line is dedicated to supporting local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating it for free to frontline workers and other people most in need during COVID-19. To date, the organization has raised over $750,000 and delivered close to 50,000 meals to front line workers with features on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan and USA Today, among others. To donate or learn more, visit www.ftfl.org.

Full "Feed The Front Line LIVE" Line-Up :

· Adam Melchor

· Avril Lavigne

· Billy Ray Cyrus

· Blanco Brown

· Brad Paisley

· Brett Young

· Caitlyn Smith

· Carly Pearce

· Cassadee Pope

· Caylee Hammack

· Charlie Worsham

· Chase Rice

· Dustin Lynch

· Faith Hill

· Grace Potter

· Hailey Whitters

· Jimmie Allen

· Jon Pardi

· Jordan Davis

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Kenny Chesney

· Kip Moore

· Kylie Morgan

· Lori McKenna

· Matt Quinn

· Peyton Manning (cameo)

· Rita Wilson

· Russell Dickerson

· Ryan Tannehill (cameo)

· Sam Williams

· Scotty McCreery

· Sheryl Crow

· Shy Carter

· Sloan Woolly

· Solomon Thomas (cameo)

· The Warren Brothers & Lance Miller

· Tenille Townes

· Tim McGraw

· Tucker Beathard





