Ewan McGregor Reveals Upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Disney+ Will Be a Standalone Season

Ewan McGregor has revealed that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ will be a "standalone season", at least for now.

He also revealed that the series will begin shooting in spring 2021.

"As I understand, it's a standalone season," McGregor told ET, before adding, "We'll see. Who knows?"

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series from Disney Plus was put on hold. The series will star Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role from the "Star Wars" prequels.

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring as Iago opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor's Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008.

