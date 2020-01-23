OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Put on Hold at Disney Plus

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series from Disney Plus has been put on hold.

Disney Plus and Lucasfilm are attempting to retool the series, which stars Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role from the "Star Wars" prequels.

Only two scripts had been written for the project - but it's said that story became an issue. Lucasfilm is looking for new writers for the series.

Deborah Chow is still attached as director on the project. She recently became the first woman to direct a Star Wars property.

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring as Iago opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor's Othello at the Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories