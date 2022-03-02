Evan Rachel Wood to Play Madonna in Roku's Weird Al Yankovic Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood has joined the cast of the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic as Madonna.

Wood will join the previously announced Daniel Radcliffe in the new film, which will be titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, with a screenplay penned by Eric Appel and Yankovic. Funny or Die will produce the film in partnership with Tango. Production is set to begin in lat February in Los Angeles.

Get a first look at Wood in costume as Madonna here:

The film will reportedly follow Yankovic's life, starting as a musical prodigy taking him to musical legend and Grammy Award-winner. The film will include the creation of his hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his several celebrity love affairs and famously immoral lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will take audiences on a journey through Yankovic's life and career.

Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress, model, and musician. Throughout her robust career, she has received a Critics' Choice Television Award as well as three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe Award nominations.

Wood has appeared in several television shows, including American Gothic and Once and Again. She made her debut as a leading film actress at the age of nine in Digging to China. Wood gained recognition from her Golden Globe-nominated role as Tracy Freeland in the film Thirteen. She continued acting in films including Pretty Persuasion (2005), Down in the Valley (2005), Running with Scissors (2006), Across the Universe (2007), The Wrestler (2008), Whatever Works (2009), and The Ides of March (2011).

She played the recurring role of Sophie-Anne Leclerq on the HBO series TRUE BLOOD and Veda Pierce on the HBO series Mildred Pierce. Wood currently stars as Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld and recently voiced Queen Iduna in the Disney animated film Frozen II.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos