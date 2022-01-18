Daniel Radcliffe to Play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in New Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has been slated to lead an upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic in a new biopic following the comedian's life, set to premiere exclusively on the Roku Channel.

The Hollywood Reporter has REVEALED that the film will be titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, with a screenplay penned by Eric Appel and Yankovic. Funny or Die will produce the film in partnership with Tango. Production is set to begin in lat February in Los Angeles.

The film will reportedly follow Yankovic's life, starting as a musical prodigy taking him to musical legend and Grammy Award-winner. The film will include the creation of his hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his several celebrity love affairs and famously immoral lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will take audiences on a journey through Yankovic's life and career.

Radcliffe's Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact (2018), The Cripple of Inishman (2014), How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (2011) and Equus (2008). His film credits include the title role in all of the Harry Potter films, The Woman in Black, December Boys, Kill Your Darlings, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Tailor of Panama. Television includes My Boy Jack, Extra and David Copperfield. Radcliffe has also starred in the TBS anthology television series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe has contributed to charities including Demelza Hospice Care for Children and the Trevor Project. He was awarded THE HERO Award in 2011 by the Trevor Project.