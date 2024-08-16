Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Set To Host '76th Emmy Awards' on ABC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy® Award-winning multihyphenates Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are set to host the “76th Emmy® Awards” on ABC and will be the first-ever father-son duo. The “76th Emmy Awards” will air live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” said Eugene and Dan. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

“Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

“Eugene and Dan Levy created two of the most iconic TV characters in recent history and are a perfect fit to host television’s biggest night,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We look forward to the audience having an unforgettable experience with this dynamic duo.”

As previously announced, Jesse Collins Entertainment Executive Producer’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay have reassembled the production team from last year’s critically acclaimed 75th Emmy Awards telecast. Alex Rudzinski returns as director; Brittany Brazil returns as co-executive producer as does producer Taryn Hurd, production designer Brian Stonestreet and head writer Jon Macks. Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor will serve as music director for the sixth time. Lighting designer Noah Mitz and screens producer Drew Findley are returning from last year as well. Eric Cook is joining the team as co-executive producer.

About Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and writer, who is best known for his work on the record-breaking comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.” The role of Noah Levenstein in the “American Pie” franchise that cemented his reputation as America’s favorite dad, while the box office success of his films such as “Bringing Down the House,” “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” and “Father of the Bride Part II” have established him as one of Hollywood’s most popular comedic actors.

Most recently, Levy served as host and executive producer of “The Reluctant Traveler” for Apple TV+, a non-scripted series that follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explores the people, places and cultures that surround them. After a successful first season, “The Reluctant Traveler” returned for season two in 2024 and received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special and Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.

Up next, Levy is set to guest star in season four of the hit Hulu comedy-drama “Only Murders in the Building,” premiering Aug. 27, 2024.

About Dan Levy

Daniel Levy is a multihyphenate Emmy Award-winning creator who has built his career telling vibrant and comedic stories, establishing himself as a Hollywood mainstay.

Levy launched a film and television production company, Not a Real Production Company, which debuted its first series, “The Big Brunch,” on Max in November 2022. He not only created the series but also hosted and served as a judge alongside Chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara. Additionally, the company began its new overall television deal with Netflix, where it also has a first-look feature film deal. First up was Levy's directorial debut, “Good Grief,” an original film that he wrote, produced and starred in alongside Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel which was released on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2024. Not a Real Production Company also produced a short film, “Decades Of Confusion,” for the luxury fashion house LOEWE, which Levy also wrote and starred in, as well as the upcoming documentary, “Lilith Fair,” following Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan’s 1990s all-female music festival which CBC will premiere during their 2025-2026 season.

Levy is best known for his work on one of the most beloved shows on television, “Schitt’s Creek,” which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. The series garnered countless awards over the years and an impressive total of 165 nominations throughout its history, including nine Emmy wins for its sixth and final season, breaking major records becoming the most-awarded comedy series in a single year, the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories and receiving the most wins for a comedy series in its final season.

His recent acting credits include a guest role on the final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” season four of Netflix’s acclaimed dramedy “Sex Education,” Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” remake and Hulu’s holiday rom-com “Happiest Season.” He made his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” in February 2021, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Levy’s upcoming acting credits include Paramount‘s animated “The Smurfs Movie” alongside Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne and more which will be released in theaters on Feb. 14, 2025; “Animal Friends,” an upcoming feature combining live-action and animated characters, which he’ll star in alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza and Addison Rae; as well as Kornel Mundruczó’s drama “At the Sea,” opposite six-time Oscar® nominee Amy Adams, Emmy winners Murray Bartlett and Brett Goldstein and more.

Photo Credit for Eugene Levy: Caitlin Cronenberg; Photo Credit for Dan Levy: Jose Mandojana

Comments