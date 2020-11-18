EstrellaTV In Collaboration With Sony Music Latin To Reveal Next Big Regional Mexican Band

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that its EstrellaTV network will be wrapping production of the special edition of its hit talent search show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talentoin a three-part special grand finale.

In the first-ever collaboration with a major record label, EstrellaTV's prime time hit show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento-Edición Especial, will come to a close with special musical performances and guests in a three-part special where EstrellaTV will reveal the five winners who will go on to form Sony Music Latin's newest Regional Mexican band and will share a grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with the label.

The show's finale will air on EstrellaTV as a three-part special on November 23, 24 and 25 at 8P/7P CT, where finalists will have the opportunity to collaborate with recording artists Carolina Ross and Rio Roma, as well as showcase their vocal ability in solo performances on the first two days of this three-episode special. The winners and the name of the new Regional Mexican band will be revealed on November 25 with the participation of international recording sensation Natalia Jiménez.

"We are thrilled to have so many special guests on these last three shows and couldn't be happier with the results of this season. Sony Music Latin has been a true partner and a great collaborator every step of the way. We are grateful to them for putting their trust in our show, which has been a stepping-stone for so many recording artists throughout the years. This three-day special will be full of surprises and musical numbers featuring some of our own celebrity judges, including Latin Grammy nominated Chiquis, Ana Barbara and our very own host Luis Coronel," stated Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, Estrella Media.

Sony Music Latin, a leading Latin music record label for regional and international artists in Latin music, is the home of international superstars like Shakira, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Marc Anthony, CNCO, and Romeo Santos, to name a few.

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talentohistorically has held auditions for thousands of contestants across the country IN SEARCH OF America's next big Latin music superstar. For this year's special edition, auditions were conducted remotely via online video submissions. The show adhered to a strict socially distanced set design to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, which features a closed set limited to production staff and essential personnel only, virtual screens for a remote audience, and strict safety protocols.

TENGO TALENTO, MUCHO TALENTO

Schedule for weeks of November 16 and 23:

Thursday, November 19

Guests: "Chilling Con Rancho Humilde" concert- Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regida, Herencia de Patrones, Legado 7, Junior H y Porte Diferente

Monday, November 23

Guests: Chiquis, Ana Barbara, Luis Coronel, Pepe Garza, Don Cheto, Carolina Ross, Rio Roma

Tuesday, November 24

Guests: Chiquis, Ana Barbara, Luis Coronel, Pepe Garza, Don Cheto, Carolina Ross, Rio Roma

Wednesday, November 25

Guests: Natalia Jiménez, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Rio Roma

