Erin Derham's Documentary STUFFED Available March 10

Erin Derham's documentary film STUFFED looks at the fascinating and surprising world of taxidermy, as told through the eyes and hands of acclaimed taxidermy artists across the world.

STUFFED plunges viewers into the remarkably diverse subculture of taxidermy, a world where its practitioners must be masters of a collection of unique disciplines. Along with having an understanding of sculpting and painting, they also need to have a grasp of chemistry and biology, animal behavior and movement, and they also must know hundreds of species' habitats.

From an all-female studio in Los Angeles that has elevated taxidermy to the forefront of fashion and modern art, to a handful of fine artists in the Netherlands, to a big game taxidermist in Ohio and an anatomical sculptor in South Africa, the taxidermy artists of STUFFED are a collection of passionate experts who constantly push the creative boundaries of their profession. And as the film highlights their unique talents, STUFFED also reveals the importance of preserving nature, using taxidermy as its unlikely vehicle and the taxidermist as its wild driver.

"They are a misunderstood collective of scientists and artists, who use both sides of their brains to complete each and every mount. It is the most fascinating subject I never knew existed," says STUFFED director Derham. "So, when viewers watch this documentary, I hope they will see the passion these taxidermists have for ANIMALS. I hope that by breaking the stereotype of what a taxidermist looks and sounds like, audiences will think twice about the next judgement they place on a group they know little about firsthand. I hope they see conservation through a new artistic lens. And I hope they have fun!"

Following its recent theatrical rollout to the U.S.'s top markets, STUFFED will be released on DVD and VOD (iTunes, Amazon Instant, Vudu and YouTube) for the first time on March 10, 2020 (prebook February 4, 2020). The DVD carries a suggested retail price of $29.95.

Watch the official trailer here:





