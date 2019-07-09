Epix to Bring PENNYWORTH to San Diego Comic-Con

In the lead-up to its highly-anticipated upcoming series Pennyworth (premiering July 28), premium network EPIX today announced an immersive experience for San Diego Comic-Con attendees, set in the off-center 1960's London world of young Alfred Pennyworth (many years before he will become Batman's butler). For three days, EPIX will take over the Oxford Social Club in the Pendry San Diego (435 Fifth Ave), where attendees will get a hands-on look at Pennyworth as the series comes to life around them.

The Experience

Upon entering the Oxford Social Club through coat check, visitors will immediately be transported back in time to 1960's London - 13 degrees off - and immersed into the world of Pennyworth. Those clever enough to uncover the secret password will be granted entry into The Scarlet Rope, a high-society lounge filled with gambling, drag performances and sounds from a 1960's band, where THE JOURNEY begins.

Within the lounge, guests can play a hand of black jack, take a picture with a glittering cabaret dancer and enjoy the live entertainment before heading to the Library where butlers will be on hand. Members of the mysterious Raven Society will be roaming throughout the space, trying to convert anyone who listens by enticing them with gifts and showing off the more luxurious aspects of membership. Behind the Library, guests will discover the Raven Society Headquarters in which they can unearth some of the mystery behind the organization while listening to a live macabre poetry reading. After taking in the more posh aspects of the Raven Society, visitors will then be led into the Dungeon where the darker, more unpleasant elements of the association will be revealed.

The Pennyworth experience is located in the Oxford Social Club at the Pendry San Diego, found at 435 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101. Opening hours:

July 18: 11am - 5pm

July 19: 10am - 7pm

July 20: 10am - 7pm

Screenings and Panels

As previously announced:

Wednesday, July 17, 6:00-10:00pm:

Batwoman and Pennyworth World Premieres and Special Sneak Peek Screenings - Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television Group proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with exclusive world premiere pilot screenings of the new series Batwoman and Pennyworth, exclusively for the Comic-Con audience. Additionally, WBTVG will screen the pilot of the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen; the world premiere of DC UNIVERSE's animated comedy series Harley Quinn; a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!; and more. Ballroom 20

Friday, July 19, 4:30-5:30pm:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Pennyworth Special Video Presentation and Q&A -- Room 6BCF

Set to premiere July 28, Pennyworth is a 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who's not yet Bruce's father, in 1960s London.

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), cast members include multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Dorothy Atkinson (Call the Midwife), Polly Walker (The Mentalist, Rome) and Emma Corrin (The Crown). Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series).





