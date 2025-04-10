Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden to Lead PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Limited Series for Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Pride and Prejudice limited series is in development at Netflix, featuring a leading cast that includes Emma Corrin (The Crown, Nosferatu), Olivier-winner Jack Lowden (Chariots of Fire, Ghosts), and Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite). According to Deadline, Corrin and Lowden will portray the iconic characters of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, with Colman taking on the role of Mrs. Bennet.

The adaptation of the Jane Austen classic is written by Dolly Alderton, with Euros Lyn taking the directing reigns. The six-episode series "will be a faithful, classic adaptation of the novel," which follows Elizabeth Bennet as she faces familiar and societal pressures to marry well in 19th century England.

Considered one of the greatest novels of all time, the story has been often adapted for stage, film, and television, including a BBC miniseries starring Colin Firth and the 2005 film, which is returning to theaters this year for its 20th anniversary.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said in a statement. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life." Production on the limited series will commence this year in the UK.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Comments