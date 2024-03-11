Elton John's Academy Awards Viewing Party Raises Record-Breaking $10.8 Million

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party co-hosted by Elton John, David Furnish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Tiffany Haddish raised a record-breaking $10,800,000 million in support of the Foundation's lifesaving work to end the AIDS epidemic.

The star-studded gala took place on Sunday, March 10 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and featured an unforgettable show-stopping performance of “Are You Ready For Love” by R&B-Soul-Pop Trio Gabriels and Elton John. The Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors, sponsors, and supporters whose unwavering commitment made this incredible achievement in the Foundation's history possible.

Presenting Sponsors of the event include A+E Networks, Chopard, Gilead Sciences, Health Care Advocates International, Robert and Dana Kraft, Bob and Tamar Manoukian, and Cheryl and Haim Saban. Special thank you to Iris and Michael Smith for serving as the evening's Co-Sponsors, our official airline partner, American Airlines, our automotive partner, Cadillac, our spirits partner, Tequila Don Julio, and the City of West Hollywood for its continued collaboration.

Among the crowd of supporters, the Foundation welcomed Danny DeVito, Rhea Pearlman, Donatella Versace, Alicia Silverstone, Billy Eichner, Sharon Stone, Cara Jade Myers, Christian Sariano, Brandi Carlile, Benson Boone, Tim Allen, Dylan Arnold, Olivia Holt, LOONY, Heidi Klum, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ashlyn Harris, Patricia Arquette, Orville Peck, Sophia Bush, Julianne Hough, Zoe Lister-Jones, Daphne Guinness, Zooey Deschanel, Lucien Laviscount, Charlotte Tilbury, MUNA, Melanie Lynskey, Elizabeth Hurley, Joseph Lee, Alexis Bledel, Toni Braxton, Colton Haynes, Eric McCormack, Olivia Welch, Bailee Madison, Hunter Doohan, Avril Lavigne, HotWax, Valerie Bertinelli, Ian Bohen, Smokey Robinson, and other distinguished guests.

The high-energy live auction featured a Yamaha piano fully bedazzled in crystals by Nyenyezi signed by Elton John, which went for over $360,000 after he joined auctioneer Lydia Fenet on stage and played an impromptu rendition of “Tiny Dancer.” Two pinball machines adorned with graphics representing the global superstar's career including a rocketship figurine and his legendary Dodgers sequin jumpsuit by Jersey Jack Pinball sold for $200,000 each.

A pair of Chopard earrings from the luxury brand's Maison's “High Jewellery” collection featuring 24 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds was sold for $500,000, and so inspired by the high energy auction, the brand was compelled to donate another pair totalling $1,000,000.

Additional high-selling lots included a Rolex watch from Elton John's personal collection engraved to commemorate the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, an exclusive meet-and-greet with Elton John and David Furnish at the highly-anticipated photography exhibition, “Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection” at the Victoria & Albert Museum, “Boreas Blaze” from the Auric Fields painting series from internationally renowned Light and Space artist Lita Albuquerque, exquisite pieces from Elton John's personal closet including two Gucci Bomber Jackets, an early shoe illustration from legendary artist Andy Warhol, and a blueprint drawing by AIDS activist Keith Haring.

The evening concluded with an electric performance by Gabriels, who performed a full set, including “Love and Hate in a Different Time,” “Angels & Queens,” and “Great Wind.” Guests were also treated to Gabriels and Elton John himself closing with the hit, “Are You Ready For Love,” reminiscent of their surprise Glastonbury performance.

The 2024 Academy Awards Viewing Party marks the 32nd anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Since the inception of the party in 1992, the event has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation's efforts to raise over $110 million for their life saving work towards their mission of ending AIDS and the stigma associated with it for everyone, everywhere.

"So far, this has been an extraordinary year beyond my wildest dreams, including the honor of achieving the EGOT, but it's tonight's gathering that is the ultimate highlight," says Elton John, Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "I'm so grateful to everyone who comes out each year to have a lot of fun and do a whole lot of good together. We've been loud and proud about showing compassion and ending the dreadful stigma that follows HIV, and we won't stop until we achieve our mission.”

"Every year, our iconic Oscar Party just gets bigger and better, a testament to the unwavering support of our passionate supporters and extraordinary co-hosts Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Tiffany Haddish, and the soulful Gabriels," says David Furnish, Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“In such worrying times with the rise of discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ+ community in the US, it's so important to stand up and raise awareness FOR THE PEOPLE who need our support the most. The funds raised tonight are helping us enhance access to vital health resources such as HIV testing and medication, making a tangible difference in countless lives. We couldn't have done it without such a great showing of support.”

"On Hollywood's most glamorous night, the true stars were those who united to celebrate The Rocket Fund and advance our global efforts to end HIV-related stigma,” says Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This remarkable Oscar Party was made possible by the unwavering generosity of our esteemed donors, sponsors, and partners. Each ticket sold, every bid placed on auction items, and every donation made propels us forward in our mission of creating a more equitable world.”

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS. With the mobilisation of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org