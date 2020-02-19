Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig Will Produce a New Comedy Pilot at HBO Max

Variety reports that Ellen Rapoport and Paul Feig are set to produce a new comedy pilot at HBO Max; it's called "Minx."

The pilot is set in 1970s Los Angeles, in which an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Rapoport will write and executive produce alongside Feig and Dan Magnante. She is best known for writing the scripts for "Desperados" and the "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie.

Feid was the producer on cult hit TV show "Freaks and Geeks." He was also the executive producer on the "Ghostbusters" remake, "Bridesmaids," "Spy," and more.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories