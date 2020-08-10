Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan to Star in RUTHERFORD FALLS on Peacock

The upcoming comedy hails from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

The upcoming comedy "Rutherford Falls" from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas has set its initial cast with Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan.

A small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders, are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Jana Schmieding will star as Reagan Wells, Nathan's best friend since childhood. Incredibly smart and hopelessly principled, Reagan dreams of making her tribe's modest Cultural Center into a world-renowned museum.

Michael Greyeyes ("I Know This Much Is True") will star as Terry Tarbell. Terry is the CEO of his tribe's mid-level casino. Shrewd and charismatic, he's also Reagan's boss and has big plans for both her and their tribe.

Jesse Leigh ("Heathers") will star as Bobbie Yang, Nathan's non-binary teenage intern/executive assistant. Bobbie is an outspoken and ambitious first generation American, doing everything possible to escape their tiny hometown.

Dustin Milligan ("Schitt's Creek") will star as Josh Cogan, A reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the goings-on in Rutherford Falls.

Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. Rutherford Falls is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

