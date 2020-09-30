Early Premiere Of Docuseries BEING NIKI & NIYAH Breaks Viewing Records

Record breaking views for The ON! Channel.

The docuseries Being Niki & Niyah had a special early premiere and is officially a hit for The ON! Channel as it is reporting record breaking views for the Fast growing Streaming service.

"Due to a huge amount of request, we premiered Being Niki & Niyah a couple of days early and it paid off by surpassing all expectations and has garnered more views than any premiere that we have ever had," said CEO/Founder Maurice Woodson. "The response to the sisters has been nothing less than phenomenal."

Being Niki & Niyah is a docuseries that follows talented sisters Niki and Niyah (who sing, rap, and act) as they navigate the music industry, film school, and family. The sisters have been receiving praise for being being true artists, something said to be far and few between with todays music.

The Docuseries differs from most "reality" based series, by not focusing on negativity and outrageous fights, and instead illustrates their journey to make their dreams come true.

Being Niki & Niyah is now streaming exclusively on The ON! Channel. (www.theonchannel.com)

Watch a trailer here:

