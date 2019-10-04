EUPHORIA Original Score is Now Available

Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, today releases EUPHORIA (ORIGINAL SCORE FROM THE HBO SERIES) with music by chart-topping, multiplatinum-selling artist and producer LABRINTH. Available everywhere now, the album features score music from the first season of the hit HBO series and marks Labrinth's first-ever project as lead composer. The score will also be released in vinyl format beginning Friday, January 10 and is available for preorder now.



Written and recorded in close collaboration with the show's writer Sam Levinson, his original compositions feature prominently throughout the series as a sonic companion to the show's angst-driven narrative. The resulting 26-track collection is a genre blending mix of gospel, soul and electronic influences, indicative both of Labrinth's imitable style as well as the show's deeply moving storyline.



Of the album, LABRINTH says, "My experience with Euphoria has made me a better musician. It was a dream come true to give wings and add magic to the different storylines. It was a collaborative effort among Sam Levinson, the crew and the cast - I only added texture to an already phenomenal show. I hope that anyone who listens to the music embraces feeling something."



Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).



Euphoria is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and all episodes are written by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), who also serves as executive producer. The series is produced in partnership with A24 (Lady Bird, Random Acts of Flyness, 2 Dope Queens, Pod Save America) and includes executive producers Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli series, are also executive producers.





