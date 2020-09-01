ESPN and ABC Combine to Air Four NBA Playoffs Matchups

The playoffs air Sept. 1 and 2.

This week's NBA Playoffs game coverage on ESPN tips off on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference semifinals. Game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT, with play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch, analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Malika Andrews.

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Playoffs as ABC broadcasts the "NBA Playoffs Presented by Mountain Dew: Utah vs. Denver, First Round Game 7," TUESDAY, SEPT. 1 (8:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The winner of this matchup advances to the Western Conference semifinals. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play commentary alongside analyst Mark Jackson, with Cassidy Hubbarth reporting from the sidelines. This is the first weekday NBA Playoffs Game 7 on ABC (non-NBA Finals).

"NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew" will provide pregame coverage and halftime reports on ESPN at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The "NBA Countdown Presented by DraftKings" on ABC, airing TUESDAY, SEPT. 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), also will feature pregame coverage and halftime reports. Both will be hosted by Maria Taylor and analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith.

Game coverage returns to ESPN on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. EDT, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and Malika Andrews will call the action.

On Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT, the ESPN nightcap will feature either Game 7 of the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series or Game 1 of the Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference semifinals. Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Cassidy Hubbarth will provide analysis and reporting for the night.

ESPN officiating expert Steve Javie will provide analysis remotely for all four games.

All ESPN and ABC programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

