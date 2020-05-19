ESPN Films' Latest 30 for 30 LANCE to Premiere on ESPN & ESPN2

ESPN will air two versions of the 30 FOR 30 documentary "LANCE" over the next two Sundays (Part 1 on May 24th and Part 2 on May 31st). As with "The Last Dance," a version containing strong adult language will air on ESPN and a version edited for that language will air simultaneously on ESPN2.

Lance Armstrong's rise was among the most dramatic, inspirational, and popular stories in sports history. Then, his fall was remarkably absolute. Years later, his story remains as compelling as ever, and as for the man himself -- he's not done talking.

"I think it's fair to say that this was one of the most challenging and rewarding projects of my directing career and I'm delighted that people will finally get to see my film," said director Marina Zenovich. "Lance remains an iconic but divisive figure. I'm hoping that people will come to the film with an open mind. He gave me unprecedented access to himself and his family for two years. In the end, the film, and Lance, speak for themselves."

"LANCE" directed by Marina Zenovich

Part 1: Sun., May 24, 9m ET on ESPN

Part 2: Sun., May 31, 9pm ET on ESPN

From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational - and then infamous - athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist's rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.

