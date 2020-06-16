ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes Will Televise the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl From Las Vegas

ESPN, ABC and ESPN DEPORTES will televise the 2021 PRO BOWL from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The National Football League officially announced the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium as the site of the game today.

"When the National Football League kicks off its first season in Las Vegas, we are delighted that ESPN and ABC will present two of the marquee events at Allegiant Stadium. We will celebrate the NFL's top players at the PRO BOWL and showcase the Raiders' first regular-season home game at their new world-class venue," said Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president of programming.

The 2021 PRO BOWL will continue to be a weeklong celebration of football. It will feature various activities in Las Vegas, including the NFL FLAG Championship games, AFC and NFC team practices and, for the fifth consecutive year, the PRO BOWL Skills Showdown, where the NFL's biggest stars from each conference compete in unique tests of their skills.

All NFL activities during PRO BOWL week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance with all local and federal government regulations.

The 2021 PRO BOWL presented by Verizon will follow the traditional AFC versus NFC format and feature 88 of the best NFL players-44 from each conference-as determined by a consensus of votes by fans, players, and coaches. Both teams will be led by offensive and defensive NFL Legends, who will serve as captains representing each conference.

Tickets will go on sale later this year, but fans interested in receiving the latest PRO BOWL information may register at NFL.com/VegasPB for a chance to win a VIP trip to the PRO BOWL and other presale opportunities.

