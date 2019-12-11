ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS Airs Tomorrow Night

Ellen DeGeneres and her special guests spread more holiday cheer and gifts on night two of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways."

The second night of the special kicks off with A-list star Robert Downey Jr., who joined Ellen to help reunite Lance Corp. Roy Webster and his mother, Kellie, with Roy's third grade teacher, Marlowe Melton, whom they have not seen in 10 years. Melton's love and support at a critical point in their lives put Roy on the path to success. Ellen and Downey Jr. surprised THE FAMILY with life-changing gifts, including a Honda CR-V and a beautiful new home to call their own, compliments of Green Dot Bank.

Then Melissa McCarthy showed up in Atlanta to surprise the Lazo family - dad Mario and young daughters Eden and Monica. This will be the family's first Christmas without their mom, Jennifer, who passed away earlier this year from cancer. McCarthy shared the spirit of giving and with the help of Ellen's elves and gifted them with a houseful of Christmas presents. In addition, McCarthy surprised them with a trip to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in Los Angeles where the host had an even bigger surprise for THE FAMILY when the girls' favorite artist Taylor Swift shared a recorded message, along with VIP passes to her upcoming concert. Plus, Ellen gave them a gift of a lifetime when she announced their $300,000 mortgage was paid in full, compliments of Green Dot Bank.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry also joined in the surprises with a trip to the East Oakland Boxing Academy (E.O.B.A), which serves about 90 students daily with a free after-school and summer program in an underserved area of Oakland. The Curry's surprised executive director Solomon Howard and the students with desperately needed boxing gym and learning equipment in addition to $50,000 for E.O.B.A.

The irrepressible Chrissy Teigen then joined Ellen in studio for audience gifts, which included a Calphalon Espresso machine, an Xbox One X with a 12-month Game Pass subscription, a 75'' TCL Roku TV and an exotic trip to Iceland, including a roundtrip airline ticket on Icelandair, a five-day stay at an Icelandair Hotel in Reykjavik and a premium package from Blue Lagoon Iceland.

Downey Jr. then shared VIP passes to Universal Studios Hollywood and passes to the world premiere of his upcoming film "Dolittle."

The third and final episode of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" airs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT featuring Justin Timberlake and Jason Momoa.

Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris and Jeff Kleeman serve as executive producers for the special. The special is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures.

Watch a preview here:





