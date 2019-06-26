ELEVEN ARTS Anime Studio Announces English-Dub Cast of SOUND! EUPHONIUM: THE MOVIE

Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS Anime Studio will screenSound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand NEW DAY on July 11th and 15th. The film will screen with the original Japanese dialogue with subtitles as well as the English dub.

Members of the dub cast include: Erica Mendez as Kumiko Oumae, Laura Post as Reina Kousaka, Kavlii Mills as Sapphire Kawashima, and Jennifer Losi as Hazuki Katou. The freshmen members of the bass section will be Christine Marie Cabanos as Kanade Hisaishi, Katelyn Gault as Mirei Suzuki, Xanthe Hyunh as Satsuki Suzuki, and Lucien Dodge as Motomu Tsukinaga.

After its release in its native Japan, an all-new Sound! Euphonium story following the Kitauji High School concert band club, from the novels by Ayano Takeda, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters nationwide. From Kyoto Animation, the studio that brought you "A Silent Voice," "Liz and the Blue Bird," and "Violet Evergarden" comes the long-awaited sequel in the Sound! Euphonium franchise, "Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day." With this sequel, series director Tatsuya Ishihara reprising his directorial role to create a film that is sure to delight diehard fans and newcomers alike.

Leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS, a distribution company known for bringing high-quality Japanese anime to North America. The film will screen on Thurs., July 11, 2019 (in Japanese with English subtitles) - 7:00 p.m. local time and Mon., July 15, 2019 (English dubbed) - 7:00 p.m. local time

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories