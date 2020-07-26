Drag Race Holland is Coming to WOW Presents Plus and Videoland

Award-winning media company World of Wonder, broadcaster RTL and Vincent TV have announced that a Dutch version of the multiple award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race, will be coming to viewers later this year.

Watch a new batch of glamazons compete for the crown in #DragRaceHolland, coming soon to the Netherlands! ?



Watch Drag Race Holland on #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. + Worldwide (except the Netherlands), exclusively on @Videoland in the Netherlands, and Canada TBA soon! pic.twitter.com/Ff7lRPBKzA - World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) July 26, 2020

Drag Race Holland (8x60') is produced by Netherlands based production company Vincent TV Production and Executive Produced by World of Wonder.

Viewers in the Netherlands will be able to watch the series exclusively on RTL's SVOD platform Videoland. Day-and-date with the Holland airing, Drag Race Holland will be available on World of Wonder's owned-and-operated SVOD platform, WOW Presents Plus, which is available in 160 territories and will exclusively carry the series for international audiences, including those in the US. The series will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitle options.

The series will feature ten incredible Dutch drag queens who take part in weekly challenges, where the bottom two face-off against each other in a legendary lip-synch battle for a chance to remain in the competition. The judges and guest judge line-up will be announced in the weeks to come.

Produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the Drag Race franchise has become a global phenomenon, and is available in 193 countries through network partners and World of Wonder's streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The series has won a record number of Emmy Awards including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, won critical praise and launched several live events including DragCon in the US and UK.

Announcing the series via a special RuMail video message, RuPaul said; "I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you. And with a brand-new host...More info coming soon, so you better watch!"

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder Co-Founders said: "We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can't wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family. It's fantastic to work with RTL and Vincent TV on launching a Dutch version of the franchise, but it's also a privilege to be able to bring this brilliant new series to an international audience too, via our own SVOD Platform WOW Presents Plus. We know fans won't be disappointed."

Ellen van den Berghe, Head of programming of RTL's Videoland:"This outstanding, urgent and groundbreaking Emmy Award-winning program fits seamlessly into the values and ambition of Videoland. We are very proud we have achieved to commission a Dutch version of Drag Race as we know there are a lot of Drag Race-fans in Holland. But mostly we are proud we can show our subscribers the art and diversity of the program and the Dutch queens. Together with the producer Vincent TV and the support of World of Wonder we can't wait to make a success of Drag Race Holland."

Drag Race Holland was commissioned by Ellen van den Berghe for RTL's Videoland and Vincent ter Voert is executive producer for Vincent TV. World of Wonder's Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive producers; Tom Campbell and Sally Miles serve as consultants.

WOW Presents Plus is the streaming service from World of Wonder. Featuring hundreds of hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content, it houses the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world; including: Werq The World (series 1-2), Canada's Drag Race, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, Drag Race Thailand, UNHhhh, Morning T&T and critically acclaimed documentary films including When the Beat Drops, Becoming Chaz, Party Monster and Out of Iraq.

