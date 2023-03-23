Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Donnie Wahlberg Stars in Chilling New Season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE on ID

Donnie Wahlberg Stars in Chilling New Season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE on ID

New episodes of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on ID.

Mar. 23, 2023  

VERY SCARY PEOPLE, hosted and executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg, returns for a new season next month on its new home Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network.

Through in-depth interviews and incredible archival footage, each two-hour episode of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will offer unprecedented and comprehensive insight into not only the twisted crimes of these individuals, but a glimpse into their background, possible motives, psyche and the investigations that subsequently brought them all to justice.

Featuring local authorities and journalists who investigated and covered the cases, as well as interviews with those close to both the victims and the killers, each episode of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will offer an expansive look into some of society's MOST EVIL minds.

New episodes of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. All previous seasons of VERY SCARY PEOPLE are available to stream now on discovery+.

"I could not be more excited for a new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE to air on Investigation Discovery," said Wahlberg. "With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future."

"With an impressive background of work in the true crime space, Donnie Wahlberg has become one of the most trusted faces for fans of the genre," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear and streaming.

"And as the leader in true crime television, we at ID are delighted to become the new home of 'Very Scary People' and welcome Donnie to our family of first-rate storytellers known to be the most credible, passionate and knowledgeable in the business."

The season premiere of "The Trailside Killer" on Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on ID focuses on serial killer David Carpenter. From 1979 to 1981, Carpenter terrorized Northern California's typically tranquil hiking trails, shocking the quiet community surrounding them with his cold-blooded violence and led local authorities on a twisted and challenging investigation to bring him to justice.

The new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE also digs into some of the most diabolical individuals of the past few decades, including: Larry Hall, the American murderer and rapist whose true nature was exposed by drug smuggler turned F.B.I. informant James Keene; the Times Square Killer, Richard Cottingham; The Happy Face Killer, Keith Jesperson; John Robinson, the internet's first serial killer who dubbed himself the "Slavemaster;" and Judy Buenoano, a deadly Black Widow lurking behind the facade of nurse, wife and mother.

Follow ID social on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for exclusive videos, articles and conversations around the series. Engage on social using #VeryScaryPeople.

VERY SCARY PEOPLE is produced for ID by HLN.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

ID's true-crime programming is also available via the network's aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Watch the trailer here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere on STARZ in June Photo
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere on STARZ in June
STARZ announced the return of its fan-favorite time-traveling drama series “Outlander,” confirming the upcoming seventh season will be split into two parts of eight episodes each, with the back half airing in 2024. It was previously announced that the seventh season would be an extended 16 episodes.
HGTVs FIX MY FRANKENHOUSE to Premiere in April Photo
HGTV's FIX MY FRANKENHOUSE to Premiere in April
Hodge-podge properties with odd additions and piecemeal redesigns will get a renovation re-do in the new HGTV series Fix My Frankenhouse. In the six-episode season, Boston-based home renovation experts and husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler will fix these “Frankenstein” houses and create fresh floor plans that work for the families.
Video: Netflix Shares QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Shares QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY Trailer
Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Watch the new video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share