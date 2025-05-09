Don Barnhart Drops Comedy Special YOU DO YOU and Expands Shows

Don Barnhart's residency at Delirious Comedy Club inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street is extending its run.
Don Barnhart is back, and he's bringing the heat with his newest comedy special, You Do You, premiering TONIGHT at 7 PM EST exclusively on Open Bar Comedy's YouTube channel.
With zero filters and maximum punchlines, You Do You takes hilarious aim at cancel culture, political correctness, and everyday absurdities-served with Barnhart's signature bite and bold delivery. If you're LOOKING FOR safe, this ain't it.
"I like pushing buttons and making people think," says Barnhart. "But more than anything, I just love making people laugh-no matter their age or background."
And fans can't get enough-especially after his squeaky-clean set on Dry Bar Comedy won over new audiences and proved Barnhart can crush without a single F-bomb. But when the gloves come off? Comedy gold.
Following sold-out shows and rave reviews, Don Barnhart's residency at Delirious COMEDY CLUB inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street is extending its run! Catch him live Tuesday through Sunday at 7 PM, with bonus shows Fridays and Saturdays at 9 PM. Expect electric sets, rowdy crowds, and surprise drop-ins from comedy's elite.
And now, he's taking his comedic empire to the islands. Coming July 2025, Barnhart teams up with longtime comedy partner Guy Fessenden to launch the brand-new Aloha Ha COMEDY CLUB in Honolulu, Hawaii. Think top-shelf stand-up, variety acts, island vibes, and cocktails that hit harder than your ex's texts.
"Bringing world-class comedy to paradise? That's the dream," says Barnhart. "No more showroom smoke-just sea breezes and killer punchlines."
Videos