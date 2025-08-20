Dominic West and Sienna Miller To Star in Legal Thriller WAR for HBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alums Dominic West and Sienna Miller are set to lead War, a new HBO legal thriller from the creator of Lupin and Hijack. West will play tech titan Morgan Henderson, with Miller taking on the role of his estranged wife and international film star Carla Duval. Set in the elite world of London law, the series has been greenlit with a two-season order.

War follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. Each side is certain they’ll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win. This is just the beginning - season one’s explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles.

Also joining the cast is Olivier Award nominees Phoebe Fox (A View From the Bridge) as Serena Byrne and James McArdle (Platonov, Angels in America) as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Nina Sosanya (Screw, Baby Reindeer) as “Her Majesty” Beatrice “Queen Bea” Ubosi, and Pip Torrens (HBO’s Succession, The Crown) as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts; and Archie Reneaux (Alien: Romulus, Upgraded) as ambitious lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren.

War is created by Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning creator and showrunner George Kay (Hijack, Lupin, The Long Shadow) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe). The show will debut on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and stream on HBO Max in Australia. It will air on Sky and streaming services NOW/WOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Best known for his onscreen roles in shows like The Wire and The Crown, Dominic West made his Broadway debut in 2001's Design for Living. Other stage credits include The Voysey Inheritance, Butley, Othello, The River, My Fair Lady, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. He most recently starred as Eddie Carbone in the West End production of A View From the Bridge.

On Broadway, Sienna Miller has been seen in Miss Julie and as Sally Bowles in the 2014 production of Cabaret. On the West End, she has appeared in As You Like It, Flare Path, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.