Disney's Live-Action CRUELLA Sets May 2021 Release Date

Disney's next live-action remake film is coming next year!

Cruella, the live-action film about the 101 Dalmations villain Cruella de Vil, will be released in theaters on May 28, 2021, according to a tweet from Rotten Tomatoes.

This puts the film's opening up against the Fast & Furious sequel F9 in the Memorial Day weekend timeframe.

Disney's #Cruella will release in theaters on May 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/NeDz4a2b2Z - Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 27, 2020

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay written by Aline Brosh McKenna, Jez Butterworth, Dana Fox, Kelly Marcel, Tony McNamara, and Steve Zissis.

It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mark Strong in supporting roles.

Glenn Close, who played the titular character in the 1996 live-action remake and its sequel, to which the film is a prequel, serves as an executive producer.

The film takes place in 1970s London, when young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.