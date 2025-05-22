Disney's LILO & STITCH Breaks Fandango Records as Top Ticket Preseller of 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s upcoming live-action film, Lilo & Stitch, has been announced as Fandango’s best ticket preseller of 2025. The film has surpassed all 2025 titles in advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle. The film is reportedly performing well among audiences 34 and younger on Fandango, currently accounting for 39% of all ticket sales for the title.

Lilo & Stitch was named one of the top 10 most anticipated summer movies in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, which surveyed more than 5,000 ticket buyers. Lilo & Stitch also smashed records on Fandango in its first day of ticket sales, being the platform’s best first-day PG-rated ticket pre-seller of 2025 and claiming the #2 spot as the best first-day ticket pre-seller for a Disney live-action movie of all time on Fandango at the same point in the sales cycle, only behind the blockbuster hit, The Lion KING (2019).

Lilo & Stitch is the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. The new movie will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025. Watch the trailer below.

