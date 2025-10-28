Disney's FREAKIER FRIDAY Coming to Disney+ in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freakier Friday, Disney's sequel to the 2003 fan-favorite film, will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 12, the day after it arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

The movie is currently available on digital platforms, featuring new bonus and behind-the-scenes material with the cast and filmmakers, including deleted scenes, featurettes, musical moments, and more. Watch an extended scene from the film featuring Chloe Fineman, Lindsay Lohan, and Eric now.

In Freakier Friday, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured the identity crisis, which caused the duo to switch bodies. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers (Once Upon a Mattress). The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Harmon, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper.

The original movie is a body-swap comedy that became a Disney staple in the mid-2000s upon its release. That itself was a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring a young Jodie Foster. The story also later became a stage musical featuring music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, which was adapted for television in 2018.

Photo Credit: Disney