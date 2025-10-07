Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from the home release package of Disney's Freakier Friday. In this extended scene from the film, Chloe Fineman stars as the Australian dance instructor Gigi, teaching Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Eric (Manny Jacinto) the first dance for their wedding. But, with Anna’s daughter Harper stuck inside her body, THE REHEARSAL doesn't go quite as planned.

Freakier Friday, Disney's sequel to the 2003 fan-favorite film, is now available on digital platforms. The release includes new bonus and behind-the-scenes material with the cast and filmmakers, including deleted scenes, featurettes, musical moments, and more.

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured the identity crisis, which caused the duo to switch bodies. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers (Once Upon a Mattress). The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Harmon, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper.

The original movie is a body-swap comedy that became a Disney staple in the mid-2000s upon its release. That itself was a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring a young Jodie Foster. The story also later became a stage musical featuring music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, which was adapted for television in 2018.