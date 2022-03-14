Disney+ to Release EMBRACE THE PANDA: MAKING TURNING RED Documentary

Disney+ released the trailer this morning celebrating "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red," a feature documentary about the all-woman team at the helm of Pixar's original feature, "Turning Red."

With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable and deeply heartfelt story to the screen. "Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red" is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins ("Finding Dory"), "Turning Red launched exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here: