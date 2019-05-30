Disney XD Orders Third Season of MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN

Disney XD has ordered a third season of the Emmy Award-nominated animated series "Marvel's Spider-Man" for a spring 2020 premiere. The web-slinging series follows Peter Parker, who is learning to navigate life as the teenage superhero Spider-Man. In the third season, titled "Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom," Spider-Man is pushed to his BREAKING POINT when Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet. The announcement was made today by Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and general manager, Disney XD.

Buhaj said, "We are excited to have Spider-Man and Venom leading this brand-new chapter. These two characters are fan favorites and the Marvel Animation team has delivered a smart, action-packed season for a new generation. We're grateful for the opportunity to further expand the world of 'Marvel's Spider-Man' with Venom and continue fresh, heroic storytelling with this third season order."

"This is the most epic conflict in the history of Marvel Animation," said Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. "We planted the seeds in two seasons of 'Marvel's Spider-Man' and three seasons of 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy,' but you don't need to have watched them to be blown away by this colossal confrontation. While a ton of guest heroes will be on hand, Peter Parker's special link to Venom makes him the only hero who can tip the scales to save humanity."

New season two episodes of "Marvel's Spider-Man" will debut in September on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, beginning with a five-part "Superior Spider-Man" story arc. In the new storyline, Doctor Octopus, who has taken over Spider-Man's body, intends to use his new spider powers to further his evil agenda.

During the first part of its second season, Disney XD's "Marvel's Spider-Man" ranked as the #1 series on cable in the Monday 6:30 p.m. half-hour timeslot among Kids 6-11 and Boys 6-11.

The series stars Robbie Daymond ("Bread Winners") as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Scott Menville ("Teen Titans") as Doctor Octopus, Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel's "Jessie") as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino ("Blaze and the Monster Machine") as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble") as Gwen Stacy, Max Mittelman ("Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir") as Harry Osborn, Fred Tatasciore ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble") as Max Modell, Nancy Linari ("The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest") as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt ("A.P. Bio") as Uncle Ben, Alastair Duncan ("The Batman") as Vulture and Bob Joles (Disney Channel's "Big City Greens") as J. Jonah Jameson.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series' award-winning creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine ("Marvel's The Avengers"), Joe Quesada ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble"), Dan Buckley ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble"), Cort Lane ("Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man") and Eric Radomski ("Marvel's Avengers Assemble").

