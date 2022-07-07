Disney Sets HAMSTER & GRETEL Series Premiere

Disney Channel announced TODAY the FRIDAY, AUG. 12 (9:35 p.m.* EDT/PDT), premiere date and debuted the official trailer for their upcoming animated superhero comedy, "Hamster & Gretel," from Disney Branded Television.

Joining the cast as recurring characters are Priah Ferguson ("Stranger Things") as Gretel's best friend, Bailey; Liza Koshy ("Liza on Demand") as news reporter Veronica Hill; Alyson Stoner ("Phineas and Ferb") and Brock Powell ("Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe") as the evil sibling duo Lauren and Lyle a.k.a The Destructress and FistPuncher, respectively; and viral rap sensation Akintoye as Kevin's confident buddy, Anthony.

Guest stars are Jenny Lorenzo ("Victor and Valentino") as Carolina's mother, Abuelita; legendary Latin pop star Karina La Voz as the tear-jerking La Cebolla; YouTube star Thomas Sanders ("Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe") as frat guy horse-man Neighslayer; TikTok star Casey Hamilton (@MrHamilton) as Gretel's mild-mannered substitute teacher, Mr. Chabner; and Adam Rose ("Merry Happy Whatever") as evil jingle writer The Earworm.

"Hamster & Gretel" introduces Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet, Hamster, to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

Starring in the series is newcomer Meli Povenmire as Gretel; Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor") as Gretel's older brother, Kevin; Beck Bennett ("SNL") as Gretel's pet hamster, Hamster; Joey KING ("Kissing Booth") as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred; Matt Jones ("Bob Hearts Abishola") as the siblings' easygoing father, Dave; and Carolina Ravassa ("Maya and the Three") as their charismatic mother, Carolina.

Created by Dan Povenmire (of the Emmy® Award-winning global hit series "Phineas and Ferb"), "Hamster and Gretel" is produced by Disney Television Animation and is inspired by Povenmire's relationship with his significantly younger sister. Brandi Young ("Milo Murphy's Law") serves as producer; Joanna Hausmann ("Bill Nye Saves the World") will serve as co-producer/story editor, and Dorothea Gerassimova ("Mira, Royal Detective") is the art director.

Watch the new trailer here: