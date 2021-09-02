Disney+ Renews BIG SHOT For Season 2

Disney+ TODAY announced the greenlight for season two of the basketball dramedy, "Big Shot," led by John Stamos in a stand-out performance. Created by David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies"), Dean Lorey ("My Wife and Kids) and Brad Garrett ("Single Parents") and executive-produced by Kelley, Lorey, Garrett and Bill D'Elia ("Chicago Hope"), the second season will resume production in 2022. Dean Lorey will return as showrunner. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature.

"We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos' brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond," said co-creator and executive producer David E. Kelley.

"This show represents everything Disney is to me - family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, @BigShotSeries is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney + demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I'm so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn...thankfully he'll get that chance in season two. #grateful," said John Stamos.