Disney Releases 'A Whole New Sound' Full Album, Yellowstone's 'A Whole New World' Video

In celebration of the release of the highly anticipated album A Whole New Sound, Mickey Mouse and his friends are taking a magic carpet ride with the debut of the video for Yellowcard’s powerful reimagining of "A Whole New World" from Disney’s beloved classic Aladdin (1992). The band, along with featured vocalist Chrissy Costanza, inject a fresh dose of their Signature Sound into Jasmine and Aladdin’s timeless tale of adventure and romance.

“There is nothing in my life that keeps me in tune with my inner kid more than my love of Disney. So, it is my pleasure to tell that kid that he and his best buds are in a band that has a song on an official Disney release!” said Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key. “From the moment this opportunity came up we had ‘A Whole New World’ in mind with the idea to feature our friend Chrissy Costanza. Her voice is so amazing and she definitely did Jasmine proud!”

Yellowcard will also be performing their new song along with some of their classics at Epcot on September 8 and 9 as part of this year's Eat to the Beat concert series.

"A Whole New Sound is a love letter to the pop-punk fans which blends the energetic spirit of the genre with the timeless nostalgia of Disney classics," said Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company. Listen to the full album below!

About Yellowcard

Yellowcard have remained at the forefront of the alternative rock revolution that launched them into the mainstream with their 2003 platinum-selling album Ocean Avenue, which celebrated its 20th Anniversary last year. Returning from a breakup is never easy, but Yellowcard have proven that after a six year absence, not only did the heart grow fonder upon their return but their audience grew exponentially as well. Their recent Summer 2023 tour was their biggest yet with the largest venues they have ever headlined at capacity, and their critically-hailed new EP Childhood Eyes landing them features in Rolling Stone, People, Forbes, Alternative Press, and a live performance on.

