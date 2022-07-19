Disney & Pixar's LIGHTYEAR to Launch on Disney+

Disney+ has REVEALED plans to stream Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear" beginning August 3, 2022.

A new spot celebrating the upcoming launch is now available. "'Lightyear' looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," said Angus MacLane, who helmed the film.

"We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see 'Lightyear,' it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, THE HERO who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a HOSTILE PLANET 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.

The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Díaz, Keira Hairston as Young Izzy and Tim Peake as Tim/Mission Control (in U.K. release). Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory"), produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot") and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman," "Up"), Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear" is in theaters now. The film streams on Disney+ beginning Aug. 3, 2022.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.